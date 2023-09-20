Close call as rip current pulls spearfisherman out to sea near Noordhoek

After a weekend of rough seas and high winds, a 26-year-old spearfisherman took advantage of the calmer weather to take to the sea from the rocks at the Willows Coastal Resort, near Noordhoek, on Tuesday.
However, the man’s decision to get in some fishing turned into a nightmare when he was pulled far out to sea by strong underwater currents.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the man found himself caught in a rip current.
“Following three attempts to get back to shore, he realised his efforts were unsuccessful and he rode the currents simply staying afloat, keeping his head above water,” Lambinon said.
At 4.51pm, his girlfriend on the shoreline noticed that he was struggling and raised the alarm with Dark Water Ops officers who were nearby.
“Dark Water Ops operations alerted NSRI Gqeberha by contacting NSRI regional director Ian Gray directly.
“NSRI Gqeberha duty crew and the Nelson Mandela Bay water rescue network [were] activated,” Lambinon said.
NSRI Gqeberha and Coastal Water Rescue (CWR) sent rescue swimmers to the scene while NSRI rescue craft Rescue 6 Bravo and Eddie Beaumont were towed to be launched at Noordhoek.
Gardmed ambulance services also responded.
“On NSRI and CWR rescue swimmers’ arrival at Willows, the man’s girlfriend and Dark Water Ops officers were able to indicate [his] position, approximately 150m offshore.
“The [fisherman] had managed to release some of the weight of his gear, a weight belt and a spear gun, which had been tangled on the seabed.
“He had managed to retain a firm hold on a bright orange flotation buoy which assisted the emergency services to keep an eye on his progress.
“He is commended for his efforts in the strong currents.”
Lambinon said from the shoreline CWR had alerted the fishing vessel Mia Barka, which was also nearby.
“The skipper and crew of Mia Barka diverted on a course headed towards the [fisherman] and on being guided by CWR, assisted by the NSRI, towards [him] they located, reached and rescued the man safely onto their fishing vessel and initiated medical treatment.
“The NSRI rescue craft launched at Noordhoek and reached ... the Mia Barka where the patient was transferred onto an NSRI rescue craft and brought to Noordhoek, where he was taken into the care of paramedics and following some medical treatment he was deemed to be fit.”
He said the NSRI commended Dark Water Ops and the man’s girlfriend for raising the alarm, keeping eyes on him and maintaining good communications with the responding rescue resources.
“The NSRI also commends the skipper and crew of ... Mia Barka for their swift intervention that contributed to saving a life.
“The co-operation and communications between all emergency services and the local maritime community is commended,” Lambinon said.
Close call as rip current pulls spearfisherman out to sea near Noordhoek
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
