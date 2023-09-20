Case against fraud accused former Garden Route officials postponed
Fraud accused Garden Route district ex-municipal manager Monde Stratu and former Knysna municipal manager Sithembele Vatala appeared briefly in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
The case against the men was postponed to October 20, for the defence to be furnished with copies of the docket...
