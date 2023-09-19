Years-long nightmare for residents living next to pond of leaking sewage
Over the past three years, residents in Forest Hill have had to live with the unbearable stench from a large dam of leaking sewage next to the Morestondhof block of flats.
The caretaker of the flats, Edward Mans, said though the municipality had sent contractors out over the years to attend to the problem, it was never permanently fixed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.