The Transnet rail link into the Port of Port Elizabeth has been heavily damaged by rough sea conditions that caused a wash-away of the track formation on Saturday.
The rail link branches from the main line into the Algoa Bay Yard, where trains are received and dispatched.
Rough seas brought on by abnormal spring tides have washed away parts of the railway for about 500m and pushed large rocks, debris and sand onto the track for about 1,000m.
This had heavily affected the manganese flow into Gqeberha as train movements were temporarily suspended, Transnet Freight Rail said in a statement on Monday.
“Transnet Freight Rail is exploring other contingencies, including utilising the Port Elizabeth station as a bypass into and out of the port, though such a method will result in a reduced operation.
“The adverse sea conditions have not yet fully subsided,” the statement said.
“A recovery team has been dispatched to begin repair work and to clear the debris in inaccessible areas.
“The major repairs will be conducted during the coming week [and] is dependent on favourable weather conditions.
“We continue to monitor the weather forecast to ensure the safety of our teams working on the recovery.
“Normal operations will resume promptly after the line has been repaired and declared safe for train movement.
“Customers have been notified about the extent of the infrastructure damage and the resultant impact on operations.
“Regular updates will be provided by our customer services department.”
HeraldLIVE
Transnet rail link into Port of Port Elizabeth badly damaged
Image: WERNER HILLS
HeraldLIVE
