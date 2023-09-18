Transmission company gets more licences

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has welcomed the approval of remaining licences for the newly established National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).
In July, Nersa granted NTCSA, Eskom’s wholly-owned subsidiary, a licence to operate the transmission system. Eskom Holdings is being restructured into three separate subsidiaries: generation, transmission and distribution.
The NTCSA had also applied for a trading licence and an import/export licence, which Nersa granted on Friday.
Nersa said the service that would be rendered under the trading licence is the buying and selling of electricity as a commercial activity only. NTCSA had applied for a trading licence to buy and sell electricity from power stations and independent power producers.
The term of the NTCSA’s trading licence will be five years.
The import/export licence gives it authorisation to conduct import and export of electricity activities throughout the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), using the NTCSA transmission network and the transmission systems of other Sadc member countries.
Gordhan said the granting of the licences was a critical milestone in Eskom's restructuring and in the operationalisation of the NTCSA.
“This is great news for the people of South Africa. We now have in place all the critical elements for creating a more dynamic, a more responsive and a competitive electricity industry.”
It also paved the way for procurement of power from across the region.
