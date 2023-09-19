Nqakula tells EFF members to get lost ahead of fraud trial
Security personnel had to intervene outside the courtroom at the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Tuesday when ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula got into a heated argument with two men wearing EFF-branded clothing.
While waiting for proceedings to get under way in the multimillion-rand toilet tender fraud trial, a security guard had to step in as the shouting match became heated...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.