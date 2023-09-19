The fourth Moravian Unity Festival will take place at Mentorskraal in Jeffreys Bay from Thursday to Sunday.
The festival kicks off with registration and the Love Feast on Thursday, while the following two days are dedicated to rehearsals and a concert.
Marlon Louis (trumpet 2), Theo Joemath (trumpet 1), Dr Donna Rothrock (French horn) and Antonio Lawack (choir/organist) are the sectional leaders.
The main event is on Sunday at 2.30pm.
The theme of the festival is “Sing Halleluja! Praise the Lord”.
Spokesperson Laverne van Wyk said the first Unity Brass Festival was held in 2007 in SA and coincided with the 550th anniversary (1457-2007) of the Unity.
“Its main purpose is fellowship. The festival is an event that, through music, connects the Unity worldwide, builds friendships and celebrates Christ.
“It is full of fun, fellowship and music.”
There will be about 300 brass players from the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng, and as far afield as Europe and the US.
Tickets are available online through Quicket or by contacting Van Wyk on 072-118-8004.
HeraldLIVE
Musicians come together for fourth Moravian Unity Festival
Image: SUPPLIED
