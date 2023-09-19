A 33-year-old man who allegedly duped clients into believing he had invented a robot software program that could trade in forex on their behalf, has been criminally charged.
Nhlakanipho Nyembe appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Monday on charges of theft.
According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Nyembe was served with a summons to appear in court by the Gqeberha-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation of the Hawks on August 22.
It is alleged that between November 13 2017 and May 30 2018, Nyembe was employed at a company called Global Forex Institute (GFI) as a mentor who reportedly provided education services to clients in relation to the Forex Exchange Markets.
It is further alleged that he mentioned to the clients that he had invented a robot software program that would trade on their behalf as investors while they are still learning the ropes.
“A single robot was sold at R100,000 each and Nyembe reportedly sold three robots to three clients, receiving a total of R300,000,” Mgolodela said.
The clients lodged a complaint with the Hawks and investigations revealed that GIF never sold any robots to their clients and never authorised Nyembe to sell robots on their behalf, Mgolodela added.
Nyembe was traced to Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal where he was served with the summons.
He appeared briefly in court on Monday, where he was released on warning.
The matter was postponed to October 9 for him to appoint an attorney.
HeraldLIVE
Man nabbed for duping clients with ‘robot software program’
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
HeraldLIVE
