News

Lungisa revealed as state witness in multimillion-rand toilet tender case

ANC NEC member one of the people who provided police with information on the alleged fraudulent contract

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 19 September 2023

As the multimillion-rand corruption trial against Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, suspended housing boss Mvuleni Mapu and their 10 co-accused kicked off on Monday, it emerged that Andile Lungisa would testify for the state.

ANC national executive committee member Lungisa was apparently one of the people who provided the police with information regarding the alleged fraudulent toilet tender...

