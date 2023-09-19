Lungisa revealed as state witness in multimillion-rand toilet tender case
ANC NEC member one of the people who provided police with information on the alleged fraudulent contract
As the multimillion-rand corruption trial against Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, suspended housing boss Mvuleni Mapu and their 10 co-accused kicked off on Monday, it emerged that Andile Lungisa would testify for the state.
ANC national executive committee member Lungisa was apparently one of the people who provided the police with information regarding the alleged fraudulent toilet tender...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.