×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Kouga storm damage estimated at more than R2m

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 19 September 2023

As the Kouga municipality began to assess the damage caused by the weekend’s storm surge, mayor Hattingh Bornman said it was already in the region of R2m — and counting.

The damage to the community hall in Aston Bay was so extensive that the municipality was considering demolishing it...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Latest