IFP youth pours cold water on reconciling with ANC after squabbles over Buthelezi statue

“He also renamed King Cetshwayo’s building after Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi during an event which was clearly an election gimmick. He bulldozed everyone and took advantage of Prince Buthelezi’s age by parading him in a heavily polluted industrial area of Richards Bay and in the process undermining his health.”
The IFPYB has hit back at their ANC counterparts, saying they were forcing them to defend Buthelezi’s legacy less than 48 hours after his burial.
The IFPYB said on Monday the relationship between the royal house and traditional prime ministers was such that the latter has historically held a unique place in the king’s court, as Buthelezi’s predecessors over the past two centuries had been afforded dwellings inside royal courts.
“It's not uncommon for the prime minister of the Zulu nation to have a special place within the king's court.
“How does it insult King Cetshwayo to remember Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi served as traditional prime minister to King Cyprian Bhekuzulu Ka Solomon, to King Goodwill Zwelithini and King Misuzulu, our current king?
“More must be done by the outgoing government of the ANC in this province to preserve the legacy.
“Such acrimonious statements and orchestrated attack against our provincial chairperson will not be tolerated nor will it be left unattended.
“The IFPYB urges the ANCYL to exercise caution in KZN, to refrain from being used as weapons to launch orchestrated attacks on any leader of the IFP at any level. As the IFP youth brigade we are more than ready to deal decisively with anyone who will undermine the legacy of his excellency Prince Mangosutho Buthelezi and attempt to divide the IFP.”
The exchange comes amid calls for “reconciliation” between the two parties, as Buthelezi wanted.
However, IFPYB chairperson Sanele Zondo told TimesLIVE reconciliation was unlikely in the current environment.
“It’s clear reconciliation between the IFP and ANC will not be born any time soon, if ever it’s going to be, because uMntwana is no more. He was the one calling for reconciliation negotiations but the ANC failed to come to the party.
“That would force them to admit uMntwana was sent and got blessings of their leaders [to] start a movement that would liberate our people inside the apartheid government. It would be suicidal to them because it’s against their propaganda against uMtwana wa Kwa-Phindangene.”
TimesLIVE
IFP youth pours cold water on reconciling with ANC after squabbles over Buthelezi statue
Image: File/ RAJESH JANTILAL
The IFP youth brigade (IFPYB) has hit back at the youth wing of the ANC who dismissed the idea of erecting a statue of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi outside the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.
During Buthelezi’s memorial service on Friday, IFP provincial chair Thami Ntuli called for a statue of Buthelezi to be erected outside the legislature and to rename a local municipality after him.
The provincial ANC youth league (ANCYL) task team criticised Ntuli and said his statement was “reckless” and “opportunistic”.
The ANC is in favour of erecting a statue of the late Zulu King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu at the legislature.
“It is not only an insult to suggest that a statue of Prince Buthelezi must be erected alongside the statue of the king in the legislature. We view this as part of an ongoing effort to undermine all the kings of the Zulu nation. No other person has equal status as the king. To suggest that another statue should be erected alongside the king's statue should be viewed within the context of a bigger agenda. The mission is to trample on the pride, heritage and symbols that define the indigenous people,” the league said.
Ntuli had also “undermined” previous Zulu kings by erecting a statue of Buthelezi with that of King Cetshwayo in the King Cetshwayo district municipality where Ntuli is mayor.
“He also renamed King Cetshwayo’s building after Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi during an event which was clearly an election gimmick. He bulldozed everyone and took advantage of Prince Buthelezi’s age by parading him in a heavily polluted industrial area of Richards Bay and in the process undermining his health.”
The IFPYB has hit back at their ANC counterparts, saying they were forcing them to defend Buthelezi’s legacy less than 48 hours after his burial.
The IFPYB said on Monday the relationship between the royal house and traditional prime ministers was such that the latter has historically held a unique place in the king’s court, as Buthelezi’s predecessors over the past two centuries had been afforded dwellings inside royal courts.
“It's not uncommon for the prime minister of the Zulu nation to have a special place within the king's court.
“How does it insult King Cetshwayo to remember Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi served as traditional prime minister to King Cyprian Bhekuzulu Ka Solomon, to King Goodwill Zwelithini and King Misuzulu, our current king?
“More must be done by the outgoing government of the ANC in this province to preserve the legacy.
“Such acrimonious statements and orchestrated attack against our provincial chairperson will not be tolerated nor will it be left unattended.
“The IFPYB urges the ANCYL to exercise caution in KZN, to refrain from being used as weapons to launch orchestrated attacks on any leader of the IFP at any level. As the IFP youth brigade we are more than ready to deal decisively with anyone who will undermine the legacy of his excellency Prince Mangosutho Buthelezi and attempt to divide the IFP.”
The exchange comes amid calls for “reconciliation” between the two parties, as Buthelezi wanted.
However, IFPYB chairperson Sanele Zondo told TimesLIVE reconciliation was unlikely in the current environment.
“It’s clear reconciliation between the IFP and ANC will not be born any time soon, if ever it’s going to be, because uMntwana is no more. He was the one calling for reconciliation negotiations but the ANC failed to come to the party.
“That would force them to admit uMntwana was sent and got blessings of their leaders [to] start a movement that would liberate our people inside the apartheid government. It would be suicidal to them because it’s against their propaganda against uMtwana wa Kwa-Phindangene.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
Politics
News
News
News