Gqeberha activist takes fight for cheaper HIV medication to Uganda
When Cwayita Jemsana was 18, she had to use all her strength to pry a drug-addicted family member off her mother as he choked her.
Now 23, she uses that experience to connect with people in her community battling a plague of social ills through her nonprofit foundation Helping Our Generation...
