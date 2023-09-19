Gelvandale mass shooting latest incident to bring misery to northern areas
A perceived lull in gang activity in Gqeberha’s northern areas came to an abrupt end on Sunday night when five people were shot dead in an outbuilding in Gelvandale.
Before that, just a stone’s throw from where the mass shooting took place, a man was shot in the shoulder and a 16-year-old boy had to seek refuge in a stranger’s home after he was struck in the arm. ..
