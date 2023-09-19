×

News

Four remain in custody after arrest for cop’s murder

By Herald Reporter - 19 September 2023

Four people arrested in connection with the May murder of a Swartkops police officer appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where they were remanded.

The case against Mfezeko Khelephu, 31, and Masithembe Manundu, Luvuyo Nkomozonke and Ayanda Khelephu, all 41, was postponed to September 26 for profiling ahead of a formal bail application. ..

