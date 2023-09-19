Five people were shot dead in a Richards Bay shopping mall parking lot on Tuesday morning.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said the motive had not yet been established but a drug-related turf war could not be ruled out.
“Information at police disposal indicates four suspects alighted from a vehicle and opened fire at the victims. Four victims were certified dead at the scene and the fifth succumbed to gunshot injuries at a local clinic,” he said.
“The suspects reportedly fled from the scene in a blue VW Polo.”
A search for the suspects has been launched, Netshiunda added.
“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Alternatively they can tip-off the police anonymously through the MySAPS app.”
Five people shot dead at KZN shopping mall
'Drug-related turf war' can't be ruled out, say cops
