Deputy minister keeps promise and hands over tablets to George schools
A year after international relations and co-operation deputy minister Alvin Botes visited schools in George and saw how technologically challenged pupils were, he returned to the Garden Route town to hand over equipment to two schools.
On Monday, Botes donated more than 100 tablets and a smart TV to excited pupils and staff at Parkdene Secondary School and Tabatha Primary School...
