Cleanup crews make difference along Gqeberha coast

Volunteers brave high winds and seas to do their bit for the environment

By Guy Rogers - 19 September 2023

Valiant groups of volunteers braved the gale-force wind and raging spring high tide at the weekend to collect dozens of bags of rubbish along the Gqeberha coastline as part of the International Coastal Cleanup, which today involves 150 countries worldwide.

A number of cleanup groups postponed due to the foul weather, but a few pressed ahead...

