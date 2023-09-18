Young guns keep eye on prize — and conservation — with gruelling climb
Valley Crag centre to host annual Everest challenge to help raise funds for SA’s rhinos
Eyeing a monstrous climb the height of Mount Everest, a group of excited young athletes are eager to put Eastern Cape climbing on the map.
This will turn South End’s Valley Crag Indoor Climbing Centre into a cauldron of activity over two days for the “Everest Challenge in 24 Hours” on September 24 and 25...
