Detectives are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a 25-year-old man died in a motor vehicle accident on the N2 near Jeffreys Bay on Monday morning.
The driver of another vehicle involved in the accident, and two children, were seriously injured.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police had responded to an accident involving two vehicles at about 5.30am.
She said it appeared the accident occurred after a 25-year-old driver of a Suzuki S-Presso, who was travelling from Gqeberha towards Humansdorp, overtook a vehicle on a solid white line
“It [is] alleged that the Suzuki overtook another vehicle on a solid white line and collided head on with a VW Caddy.
“The driver of the Suzuki succumbed to his injuries on the scene, while the driver and two children in the VW Caddy sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospitals in Gqeberha,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The name of the deceased will be released once his next of kin have been notified.
Man, 25, dies in horror crash on N2 near Jeffreys Bay
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
