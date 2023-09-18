At least five people died in a mass shooting at a house in Gelvandale late Sunday night.
The deceased — three men and two women — were staying in the backyard of the main house in Koedoe Road.
The shooting occurred at about 11.30pm.
One victim was found in the foyer of the dwelling while two were in the bedroom. The remaining two were in the bathroom.
When The Herald arrived at the scene just after 3am, three distraught men were attempting to reattach a broken gate.
They said they were still making sense of the ordeal.
“A group of guys just entered the house and shot them dead ... We are also seeking answers.”
From within the house, sorrowful cries and chants could be heard echoing loudly.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the shooting.
“I can confirm five people died in Koedoe street,” Naidu said.
'[I] will issue a statement once I have all the details.”
Community activist, Pamela Mabini, who was at the scene, described the incident as “senseless”.
“It is an unfathomable tragedy that underscores the urgent need for comprehensive gun reform,” Mabini said.
“Thoughts and prayers alone will not bring an end to this senseless violence.
“It's time for meaningful action to address the root causes of gun violence in our society. We must come together, regardless of our differences, to protect our communities and ensure a safer future for all work together with police.”
HeraldLIVE
JUST IN | Five killed in Gelvandale mass shooting
Image: BRANDON NEL
At least five people died in a mass shooting at a house in Gelvandale late Sunday night.
The deceased — three men and two women — were staying in the backyard of the main house in Koedoe Road.
The shooting occurred at about 11.30pm.
One victim was found in the foyer of the dwelling while two were in the bedroom. The remaining two were in the bathroom.
When The Herald arrived at the scene just after 3am, three distraught men were attempting to reattach a broken gate.
They said they were still making sense of the ordeal.
“A group of guys just entered the house and shot them dead ... We are also seeking answers.”
From within the house, sorrowful cries and chants could be heard echoing loudly.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the shooting.
“I can confirm five people died in Koedoe street,” Naidu said.
'[I] will issue a statement once I have all the details.”
Community activist, Pamela Mabini, who was at the scene, described the incident as “senseless”.
“It is an unfathomable tragedy that underscores the urgent need for comprehensive gun reform,” Mabini said.
“Thoughts and prayers alone will not bring an end to this senseless violence.
“It's time for meaningful action to address the root causes of gun violence in our society. We must come together, regardless of our differences, to protect our communities and ensure a safer future for all work together with police.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
World
News
News
World
News