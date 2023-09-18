×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

I Protect Me celebrates 10 years of protecting community

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 18 September 2023

In celebrating their 10th anniversary, nonprofit organisation I Protect Me (IPM) realises there is still a lot more to be done as the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide continues to plague the city. 

The organisation which aims to prevent abuse and create safety while empowering children and vulnerable adults, celebrates its 10th birthday on Monday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Latest