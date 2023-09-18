Hit murders breakthrough linked to R3.7m in insurance claims
Seven suspects arrested in connection with at least 11 killings to appear in Bay court
A series of murders left a trail of bodies in Nelson Mandela Bay, and now relentless investigations by police units across the Eastern Cape have linked these seemingly unrelated deaths to life insurance policy claims totalling about R3.7m.
Thanks to a collaborative effort by the Komani Murder and Robbery Unit, the Cradock Commercial Crimes Investigation Unit, and several other units in the Bay, the families of the victims could get justice for their loved ones after seven suspects were arrested in connection with about a dozen hit murders. ..
