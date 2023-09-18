Hero of fire tragedy who paid with his life to be honoured
A 14-year-old boy from Gqeberha will be remembered for his final heroic moments as he lifted his younger brother to help him through a window of his burning home, saving him from the blaze in which the rest of the family perished.
Sadly, young Marko Gabriel, his brother Cameron, 8, and their father Mark Oortman, 37, all died in the fire. ..
