Gauteng police have ramped up resources to gang-related areas after a spate of killings in Eldorado Park and Coronationville, close to Westbury.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela mobilised extra resources including an anti-gang unit to work on several cases after separate shootings on Friday and Saturday.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers were called to a scene in Eldorado Park on Saturday where they found the deceased with a gunshot wound.
Sophiatown police attended a scene at a block of flats on Fiona Street where three people were shot on Friday by unknown suspects. One was declared dead on the scene while the other two were taken to hospital.
“On a different scene within Sophiatown policing precinct at Coronationville on the afternoon of September 15, three people were reportedly shot dead by unknown people.
“The circumstances surrounding all these incidents are unknown at this stage and no suspects have been arrested yet,” said Nevhuhulwi.
Police investigations are continuing.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng police deploy anti-gang unit after spate of shootings
Journalist
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Gauteng police have ramped up resources to gang-related areas after a spate of killings in Eldorado Park and Coronationville, close to Westbury.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela mobilised extra resources including an anti-gang unit to work on several cases after separate shootings on Friday and Saturday.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers were called to a scene in Eldorado Park on Saturday where they found the deceased with a gunshot wound.
Sophiatown police attended a scene at a block of flats on Fiona Street where three people were shot on Friday by unknown suspects. One was declared dead on the scene while the other two were taken to hospital.
“On a different scene within Sophiatown policing precinct at Coronationville on the afternoon of September 15, three people were reportedly shot dead by unknown people.
“The circumstances surrounding all these incidents are unknown at this stage and no suspects have been arrested yet,” said Nevhuhulwi.
Police investigations are continuing.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News