Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of a Swartkops police officer, shot dead in May.
Four suspects will now appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Monday.
The Gqeberha-based Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team, t Touws River Vispol, and Western Cape crime intelligence members arrested four suspects aged between 31 and 41 on September 14 on a charge of murder.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Sergeant Khayalethu Mbonomnyana, 41, had been shot dead in May.
Mbonomnyana was attached to the Rapid Rail Police in Swartkops.
On September 14, the investigation team of the Hawks embarked on an intensive search for four suspects in the Mthatha area.
“It is reported that while the team was investigating all four suspects in the area, it was established that three of them were seen in the Western Cape.
“Therefore assistance was requested from Touws River Vispol and Cape Town crime intelligence to apprehend them,” Mhlakuvana said.
“The team followed the fourth suspect’s vehicle and found his brother driving it in Mthatha.
“The vehicle was stopped by the team, and upon searching it, a 9mm pistol was found and confiscated and the brother was being arrested.”
The investigating team continued to search for the fourth suspect, who was arrested later that afternoon.
Four charged for Swartkops police officer’s murder
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
