×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Deadly storms batter coast

Three people die, homes, restaurants, cars destroyed by high seas

Premium
By Brandon Nel and Riaan Marais - 18 September 2023

At least three people have died, while restaurants, homes, cars and community centres have been destroyed in the wake of a storm surge that battered parts of the Eastern and Western Cape at the weekend.

In a grisly indication of the severity of the storm, caused by a spring tide, a man in Jeffreys Bay was decapitated when he was swept up by a wave at Supertubes Beach and slammed against a rock...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Latest