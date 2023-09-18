Deadly storms batter coast
Three people die, homes, restaurants, cars destroyed by high seas
At least three people have died, while restaurants, homes, cars and community centres have been destroyed in the wake of a storm surge that battered parts of the Eastern and Western Cape at the weekend.
In a grisly indication of the severity of the storm, caused by a spring tide, a man in Jeffreys Bay was decapitated when he was swept up by a wave at Supertubes Beach and slammed against a rock...
