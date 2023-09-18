Celebrating the musical talents of correctional services officials across all provinces, the department will host its Choral Music Eisteddfod National Championship in Gqeberha on September 20 and 21.
The entertaining event will take place at the Feather Market Hall.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo described it as a significant cultural activity.
The eisteddfod draws in hundreds of officials from across the 243 centres in SA to compete in the prestigious event.
“Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Northern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West will be represented by those who triumphed from the regional eliminations,” Nxumalo said.
“The two-day competition is divided into three categories — soli, small ensembles and mixed choirs.
“Those in attendance will be spoilt for choice, enjoying the brilliance of [music by] George Gershwin, Mohau Mogale, JSP Motuba, SJ Khosa, WA Mozart and GF Handel.
“The excellent composition by a correctional official based in East London, Gcobani Mbaliis, is also to be celebrated as two of his songs form part of the prescription, selected to quell gender-based violence and femicide.”
The event is open to the public at R50 a person.
Money collected from the entrance fees will be donated to the Yokhuselo Haven, a safe house for victims of domestic violence.
The event starts at 8am.
HeraldLIVE
Correctional officials to sing hearts out for GBV victims
Image: 123RF/TZIDO
