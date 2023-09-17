At least 20 people are believed to have been killed when a truck collided with a bus in Limpopo on Sunday.
According to Arezwothe Protection Services, most people died on the scene of the accident which happened between 5pm and 6pm in the Niani area on the Musina road.
The bus, which crashed head-on with the truck, was believed to be transporting mineworkers to Venetia Mine, a diamond mine owned by De Beers.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
At least 20 people reported dead after horrific bus crash in Limpopo
Image: Supplied
At least 20 people are believed to have been killed when a truck collided with a bus in Limpopo on Sunday.
According to Arezwothe Protection Services, most people died on the scene of the accident which happened between 5pm and 6pm in the Niani area on the Musina road.
The bus, which crashed head-on with the truck, was believed to be transporting mineworkers to Venetia Mine, a diamond mine owned by De Beers.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
World
News
News
World