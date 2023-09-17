×

News

At least 20 people reported dead after horrific bus crash in Limpopo

By TimesLIVE - 18 September 2023
The bus caught fire after colliding head-on with a truck.
Image: Supplied

At least 20 people are believed to have been killed when a truck collided with a bus in Limpopo on Sunday.

According to Arezwothe Protection Services, most people died on the scene of the accident which happened between 5pm and 6pm in the Niani area on the Musina road.

The bus, which crashed head-on with the truck, was believed to be transporting mineworkers to Venetia Mine, a diamond mine owned by De Beers.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

TimesLIVE

Latest