Ten members of two Eastern Cape families died in separate incidents when their homes burned down at the weekend.
In the first incident in Tshabo in Ndevana, an informal settlement near Qonce, a 40-year-old mother and her three children, aged between three and 10 years old, died during the early hours of Friday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said neighbours tried desperately to extinguish the fire, but it was too intense.
She said the names of the dead would be released once their next of kin had been informed.
In another incident, a family of six died when their shack in Jack Street, Missionvale, burned to the ground early on Sunday.
Naidu said two adults and four children died in the blaze at about 4am.
“Their names and ages are not yet known.
“It is suspected that the cause may have been as a result of an illegal electricity connection, however the exact cause will be determined by the fire department.
“In both cases, inquest dockets have been opened for investigation,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Two Eastern Cape families perish in weekend shack fires
Image: JTEIVANS/123RF
Ten members of two Eastern Cape families died in separate incidents when their homes burned down at the weekend.
In the first incident in Tshabo in Ndevana, an informal settlement near Qonce, a 40-year-old mother and her three children, aged between three and 10 years old, died during the early hours of Friday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said neighbours tried desperately to extinguish the fire, but it was too intense.
She said the names of the dead would be released once their next of kin had been informed.
In another incident, a family of six died when their shack in Jack Street, Missionvale, burned to the ground early on Sunday.
Naidu said two adults and four children died in the blaze at about 4am.
“Their names and ages are not yet known.
“It is suspected that the cause may have been as a result of an illegal electricity connection, however the exact cause will be determined by the fire department.
“In both cases, inquest dockets have been opened for investigation,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News