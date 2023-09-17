Social workers robbed in Joe Slovo

Two social workers were robbed of their belongings in the Joe Slovo settlement of Gqeberha on Friday.
The department of social development said in a statement that the social workers were conducting duties at Joe Slovo’s Masibambisane Community Nutrition and Development Centre when they were robbed by six men.
“The armed group of six men pounced on the employees as they were arriving at the humanitarian centre.
“This comes after similar attacks on other professionals while on duty in various parts of the city.
“The attacks continue unabated notwithstanding a recent meeting between social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta, top brass of the SA Police Service and Metro Police,” the statement said.
Fanta added: “Our social work professionals sacrifice their time to go into communities with the sole responsibility of building a caring society.
“In return, they are met with the wrath of violence — robbed of the same tools our professionals use to conduct their work efficiently.
“It is incumbent upon the people of Joe Slovo and other communities around Gqeberha to create safe passage for our workers to do their work without attacks.”
The centre provides daily nutritious meals to 230 beneficiaries.
Social development department head Mzimkhulu Machemba said: “There is a growing need for nutritional relief around Joe Slovo settlement and other communities in the city due to the economic impact.
“Therefore, there is still a continuous need to deploy social work professionals to provide humanitarian relief support to the most vulnerable citizens, who remain a priority of the department.
“We view these acts as thuggery, not only against our employees, but against the public itself.
“The department condemns the acts with the contempt they deserve.
“We call upon communities and other stakeholders to support government efforts to deliver uninterrupted services to the poor and vulnerable members of the community.
“They can do this by reporting acts of criminality to law enforcement agencies,” Machemba said.
A criminal case has been reported and trauma debriefing arranged for the affected employees.
HeraldLIVE
Social workers robbed in Joe Slovo
Image: SASUN1990/123RF
