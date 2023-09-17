Two security guards were held at gunpoint at their security booth at Shoprite in New Brighton, Gqeberha, on Saturday night.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the robbery took place in Dubu Street at about 7.10pm.
“The suspect demanded a cellphone and money from one of the guards.
“When the guard informed him that there was no money, the suspect took his cellphone and shot him in his left leg. He then fled.
“The motive for the incident is believed to be robbery. The guard was taken to hospital.”
Naidu said a case of attempted murder and robbery was under investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Security guard shot in leg for cellphone
Image: SASUN1990/123RF
Two security guards were held at gunpoint at their security booth at Shoprite in New Brighton, Gqeberha, on Saturday night.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the robbery took place in Dubu Street at about 7.10pm.
“The suspect demanded a cellphone and money from one of the guards.
“When the guard informed him that there was no money, the suspect took his cellphone and shot him in his left leg. He then fled.
“The motive for the incident is believed to be robbery. The guard was taken to hospital.”
Naidu said a case of attempted murder and robbery was under investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News