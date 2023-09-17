×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Security guard shot in leg for cellphone

By Herald Reporter - 17 September 2023
A security guard was wounded during a robbery in New Brighton on Saturday night
UNDER INVESTIGATION: A security guard was wounded during a robbery in New Brighton on Saturday night
Image: SASUN1990/123RF

Two security guards were held at gunpoint at their security booth at Shoprite in New Brighton, Gqeberha, on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the robbery took place in Dubu Street at about 7.10pm.

“The suspect demanded a cellphone and money from one of the guards.

“When the guard informed him that there was no money, the suspect took his cellphone and shot him in his left leg. He then fled.

“The motive for the incident is believed to be robbery. The guard was taken to hospital.”

Naidu said a case of attempted murder and robbery was under investigation.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Latest