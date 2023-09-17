The Eastern Cape education department has condemned a brazen robbery at Nomathamsanqa Primary School in Khayamnandi, Despatch.
The police have appealed to the community for assistance to track down five men who allegedly forced their way in during classes and held staff at gunpoint.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the armed robbers took two laptops, five cellphones, a set of keys and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The incident happened on Tuesday last week.
“It is alleged that at about 12.45pm, the five suspects stormed into the staff room armed with guns, and robbed the staff.
“Police are investigating a case of business robbery.
“The community’s assistance is sought in tracing the suspects.”
Any person with information is urged to contact detective Sergeant Ruan Nel on 082-441-7900, or the nearest police station.
Education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima slammed the school robbery.
“We condemn attacks on schools by thugs who seek to make them soft targets,” he said.
“We are co-operating with the police and urge the community not to harbour these criminals.
“Stealing and vandalising our schools is a setback to communities.
“A school is a centre for community life and should always be protected, as it helps to change the economic and social standard of society.”
Nomathamsanqa Primary is not the only school in Nelson Mandela Bay to fall victim to criminals over the past year.
Armed robbers struck at Daniel’s Public Primary School in Zwide in November.
This resulted in enraged residents staging a protest at the school, barring staff and pupils from entering.
Other schools such as Melisizwe Primary in Motherwell, Mzimhlophe Lower Primary, also in Zwide, and Inkqubela Primary in Kwazakhele have been targeted.
Despatch school latest to be targeted by robbers
Image: EASTERN CAPE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
