×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral

By TIMESLIVE - 16 September 2023

Courtesy of SABC News.

The late IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, will be laid to rest on Saturday in a special official funeral category 1 at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

He passed away on September 9 at the age of 95.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Latest