Load-shedding will be suspended from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, Eskom has announced.
Stage 3 load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday, the power utility said.
“Thereafter, load-shedding will continue to be implemented as previously communicated.
“Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur.”
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding suspended until 4pm
Image: Alaister Russell
Load-shedding will be suspended from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, Eskom has announced.
Stage 3 load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday, the power utility said.
“Thereafter, load-shedding will continue to be implemented as previously communicated.
“Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
Politics
News
News