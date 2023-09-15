The motorcade carrying the remains of IFP founding president and Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has left for his KwaPhindangene homestead in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, from the mortuary.
The Buthelezi family, led by his firstborn son and chief mourner Zuzifa, left the KwaPhindangene household for a short drive to fetch his body from the mortuary before the burial on Saturday.
Amabutho (Zulu regiments) are also expected to accompany the motorcade with hymns and chants to accompany his spirit to its final resting place.
Zuzifa said they did not expect the number of mourners descending on Ulundi to bury Buthelezi.
“We think anyone who understands what we’re going through understands there’s never a perfect plan, because there’s emotions involved. Even worse, there are so many people — we never expected so many people and that alone affects the plan.”
Buthelezi's last ride through his hometown
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE
The motorcade carrying the remains of IFP founding president and Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has left for his KwaPhindangene homestead in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, from the mortuary.
The Buthelezi family, led by his firstborn son and chief mourner Zuzifa, left the KwaPhindangene household for a short drive to fetch his body from the mortuary before the burial on Saturday.
Amabutho (Zulu regiments) are also expected to accompany the motorcade with hymns and chants to accompany his spirit to its final resting place.
Zuzifa said they did not expect the number of mourners descending on Ulundi to bury Buthelezi.
“We think anyone who understands what we’re going through understands there’s never a perfect plan, because there’s emotions involved. Even worse, there are so many people — we never expected so many people and that alone affects the plan.”
Zuzifa said his father wore many hats and he touched many people and Buthelezi himself said “his legacy should never be spoken about and that it be measured by how he touched people”.
Natjoints chair Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili told journalists police are ready for the special funeral category 1 on Saturday.
“We just concluded our security meeting where we are finalising deployments. We are on the ground as Natjoints.”
She said the police are ready for the processions on Saturday.
The funeral will take place at the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Stadium where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy.
“There are a few meetings that will be taking place tonight [Friday] and we are securing people that will be walking or driving in and have secured all the routes.”
While traditional weapons will be allowed to be carried or displayed by amabutho, firearms will not be permitted.
The stadium is said to have capacity for 15,000 people, but there are fears the number of mourners could exceed that.
“There have been spillovers that have been provided. Behind the stadium, we have erected two marquees, so we will be accommodating other people there as well who want to be part of the proceedings.”
Big screens are going to be erected for those who won't have access to the stadium.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News