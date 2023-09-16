Breakthrough in 11 hit murders for insurance payouts

Eastern Cape police arrested six suspects early on Saturday morning after tireless investigations connected them to a series of hit murders linked to life insurance payouts.
The investigation, headed by members of the Komani Murder and Robbery Unit and the Cradock Commercial Crimes Investigation Unit, led police to the homes of the six suspects in KwaNobuhle and Despatch at about 1am.
“The suspects were wanted in several murder cases where the motive for the killings were driven by greed and deception linked to insurance claims.
“The arrests were effected after more than 10 months of intense investigations which linked the syndicate to numerous hit killings in KwaDwesi, KwaNobuhle, Despatch, Whittlesea and Kamesh,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
She said a seventh suspect was already in custody at St Albans Prison where he is awaiting trial on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.
The suspects, aged between 40 and 52, face at least 11 murder cases, two of which were double murders in KwaNobuhle, along with charges of racketeering and fraud relating to insurance claims.
They will also face an additional charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition after a firearm, three magazines and 95 live rounds of ammunition were found during Saturday's raids.
All seven suspects are expected to appear in the Kariega magistrate's court on Monday.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene praised all the units involved in the ongoing investigation and subsequent arrests.
“These arrests are a testament to the unwavering commitment and professionalism of our law enforcement officers who worked diligently to bring these perpetrators to book,” Mene said.
“However, it must be noted that this breakthrough would not have been possible without the outstanding collaboration between our investigators, the National Prosecuting Authority and our partners in the insurance industry.
“This success marks the beginning of our fight against organised crime and I am convinced that it will open doors for more arrests, dismantling criminal networks that threaten our communities,” Mene added.
HeraldLIVE
Breakthrough in 11 hit murders for insurance payouts
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Eastern Cape police arrested six suspects early on Saturday morning after tireless investigations connected them to a series of hit murders linked to life insurance payouts.
The investigation, headed by members of the Komani Murder and Robbery Unit and the Cradock Commercial Crimes Investigation Unit, led police to the homes of the six suspects in KwaNobuhle and Despatch at about 1am.
“The suspects were wanted in several murder cases where the motive for the killings were driven by greed and deception linked to insurance claims.
“The arrests were effected after more than 10 months of intense investigations which linked the syndicate to numerous hit killings in KwaDwesi, KwaNobuhle, Despatch, Whittlesea and Kamesh,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
She said a seventh suspect was already in custody at St Albans Prison where he is awaiting trial on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.
The suspects, aged between 40 and 52, face at least 11 murder cases, two of which were double murders in KwaNobuhle, along with charges of racketeering and fraud relating to insurance claims.
They will also face an additional charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition after a firearm, three magazines and 95 live rounds of ammunition were found during Saturday's raids.
All seven suspects are expected to appear in the Kariega magistrate's court on Monday.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene praised all the units involved in the ongoing investigation and subsequent arrests.
“These arrests are a testament to the unwavering commitment and professionalism of our law enforcement officers who worked diligently to bring these perpetrators to book,” Mene said.
“However, it must be noted that this breakthrough would not have been possible without the outstanding collaboration between our investigators, the National Prosecuting Authority and our partners in the insurance industry.
“This success marks the beginning of our fight against organised crime and I am convinced that it will open doors for more arrests, dismantling criminal networks that threaten our communities,” Mene added.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
Politics
News
News