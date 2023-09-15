Six-year-old’s storytelling passion captures public’s imagination
Grade 1 pupil launches self-published book at George library
A simple bedtime story by six-year-old Liam Tait has propelled the youngster into the spotlight after it was launched at the George library as part of World Literacy Day.
The one-chapter book, titled The Dreams of Animals, tells the story of someone who is half asleep and sees animals at a barn and concludes that it might be a dream...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.