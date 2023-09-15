Riana abduction accused make brief court appearance
The two men accused of abducting Bay biokineticist Riana Pretorius will have to wait another week to find out when their case will be transferred to the Gqeberha regional court.
Xolani Kafile and Xolisile Rawutini appeared briefly in the magistrate’s court on Thursday and were told they would find out on September 22 when the case would be transferred...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.