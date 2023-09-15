×

Rape-accused Aberdeen farmer denied bail

Suspect facing slew of charges deemed to be a flight risk

By Brandon Nel - 15 September 2023

Found to be a flight risk, and that he might interfere with and intimidate witnesses, an Aberdeen farmer facing a slew of charges including rape, human trafficking and child labour, has been denied bail.

Handing down judgment in the Graaff-Reinet magistrate’s court on Friday, the magistrate said given the man’s history of run-ins with the law, he had shown a propensity to commit crime...

