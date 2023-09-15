×

Man fends off two attackers in Adcockvale home invasion

Robbers wielding knives sent packing as house targeted for third time in less than a week

By Riaan Marais - 15 September 2023

An Adcockvale woman awoke after her cellphone fell off the nightstand, and before she could react a dark figure standing in her bedroom lunged at her with a knife.

Fortunately, Lané Senekal’s partner, Wouter Zeelie, jumped over her as he heard her scream, tackled two home invaders with nothing but his bare hands and wrestled them out of the house while fending off blows from a meat cleaver...

