Man fends off two attackers in Adcockvale home invasion
Robbers wielding knives sent packing as house targeted for third time in less than a week
An Adcockvale woman awoke after her cellphone fell off the nightstand, and before she could react a dark figure standing in her bedroom lunged at her with a knife.
Fortunately, Lané Senekal’s partner, Wouter Zeelie, jumped over her as he heard her scream, tackled two home invaders with nothing but his bare hands and wrestled them out of the house while fending off blows from a meat cleaver...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.