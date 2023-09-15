Man convicted of murdering e-hailing driver Garrison Snayers
The Gqeberha high court has convicted a man for the murder of e-hailing driver Garrison Snayers.
Bathandwa Jabavu was on Friday found guilty of the February 17 2021 murder of Snayers, who was shot and killed in his car as he arrived at a pickup spot in Mandala Street, New Brighton...
