Eastern Cape municipal debt to Eskom doubles in two years

In two years, Eastern Cape municipalities have doubled their debt owed to Eskom, now reaching R4.7bn from R2bn in 2021.
Half of this is owed by four municipalities, which owe R2.7bn and are in arrears for more than 90 days.
The biggest offender is the Enoch Mgijima local municipality which has a R1bn debt.
Walter Sisulu local municipality owes R526m, Inxuba Yethemba local municipality R452m and Dr Beyers Naude local municipality R407m.
However, some municipalities may yet get a lifeline as the National Treasury could step in to write off portions of the debt as part of a relief programme.
The debt was revealed this week by co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams in response to questions by DA MPL Vicky Knoetze.
Williams said the department was collaborating with the provincial treasury to facilitate debt relief for the ailing municipalities.
He said assistance for the municipalities was being sought in line with a municipal debt relief circular published in March.
Speaking to The Herald on Thursday, Williams said the intention was to have the debt written off completely.
“The National Treasury has introduced a debt support programme for all municipalities that owe Eskom,” he said.
“The mechanism will help municipalities work themselves out of debt.”
According to the circular, Eskom will completely write off the principal debt and interest and penalties of municipalities that owe it as of March 31 2023.
The write-offs are based on the condition set by finance minister Enoch Godongwana for the conversion of portions of the Eskom loan into government equity.
“Eskom in consultation with the National Treasury and only after the municipality has met the applicable set of conditions to municipalities ... to write-off a third of the municipality’s debt annually [over three financial years],” the circular reads.
In his reply to Knoetze, Williams revealed that Walter Sisulu Local Municipality’s application to the National Treasury for assistance had since been approved.
“Dr Beyers Naude has initiated the process of application and applications for Enoch Mgijima, Inxuba Yethemba, Amahlathi and Raymond Mhlaba were considered by the province before proceeding to the National Treasury,” he wrote.
Knoetze, when contacted, said the relief programme was not a feasible solution for many of the province’s municipalities as they might not qualify.
“The MEC must keep in mind that to qualify for the debt relief programme, municipalities have to comply with stringent financial management and other conditions.
“Having regard for the poor financial state of more than a third of the municipalities in the province, it is highly unlikely their applications will succeed.
“The only way to guarantee long-term stability is to ensure that municipalities ring-fence electricity revenue,” she said.
In a statement published by Knoetze, she said Williams was bound by Section 139(5) of the constitution to impose a recovery plan to ensure that municipalities met their financial commitments.
“If we are to rescue our small towns from this spiralling Eskom debt, a recovery plan needs to be implemented and electricity payments ring-fenced.
“The DA is reiterating its call that electricity funds collected from residents must be ring-fenced and that these funds must first and foremost be used to settle Eskom accounts, and remaining funds must be used to maintain and upgrade failing electrical infrastructure, which is taking severe strain under the current incessant load-shedding,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Eastern Cape municipal debt to Eskom doubles in two years
Some councils may get lifeline with National Treasury set to write off portions of money owed
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART/ STOCK IMAGE
HeraldLIVE
