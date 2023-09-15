Do you have what it takes to fill the shoes of the Postbank board?

A few days after Postbank’s chairperson Thabile Wonci and several board members resigned, the department of communications and digital technologies advertised their posts.
The board members who resigned cited the severity and recurring nature of negative treatment and hostility suffered at the hands of communications minister Mondli Gungubele.
On the day their decision became public, the minister invited applications from interested and suitably qualified people to serve as non-executive directors of Postbank.
Postbank is a state-owned company established with the aim of conducting the business of a bank that will encourage and attract savings, and render transactional services and lending facilities through, among others, the existing infrastructure of the South African Post Office.
The department has invited applicants with a high degree of integrity, honesty, transparency, ethical leadership, professional competence, due care, confidentiality, accountability and understanding of public sector governance and legislative requirements to apply.
Do you have what it takes to fill the posts?
Here are the requirements:
Potential candidates must have proven skills, knowledge, qualifications and experience that would add value to the company, and are suitable to serve on the board by virtue of their qualifications, knowledge, skills and experience in any of the following disciplines:
- Funding and capital structure — knowledge of funding through debt and equity capital markets, regulatory framework.
- Knowledge of relevant legislative issues
- Risk management — credit risk, market risk, liquidity and capital risk, operational risk and finance and regulatory framework.
- Banking.
- Information technology.
- Project management.
- Finance, economics and accounting-related fields.
- Corporate/commercial law.
- Governance compliance.
Applicants must have a minimum of five years of board experience or at least eight years of experience in an executive or senior management role in the banking sector. Applicants must have a degree and a post-graduate degree qualification will be an added advantage.
The applicants must provide a comprehensive CV supported by a motivation why the candidate is suitable to serve on the Postbank board, certified proof of academic qualifications and an identity document.
