×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Tax fraud accused back in court in October

Premium
By Devon Koen - 14 September 2023

Consultations with one of the men accused in a multimillion-rand tax fraud case may lead either to the trial going ahead or a possible plea, the Gqeberha commercial crimes court heard on Thursday.

Ncedile Mgolodeli’s lawyer, Anlen Jarman, said that before the matter was in court again in October, she would consult  with her client to determine a way forward. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Latest