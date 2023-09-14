×

News

Students evacuated from UFS residence as fire breaks out

By TimesLIVE - 14 September 2023
UFS says the affected students have been provided with alternative accommodation.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

A fire broke out in one of the rooms of the Beyers Naudé men’s residence on the Bloemfontein campus of the University of the Free State on Wednesday night.

The fire was contained and all students were safely evacuated.

“The Mangaung fire department was quickly on the scene and the fire could be contained,” the university said in a statement.

“No-one was injured and the building has been declared safe by the UFS department of university estates.

“The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the university.”

UFS said the affected students have been provided with alternative accommodation.

TimesLIVE

Latest