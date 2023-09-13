×

Robbers assault crying baby during KZN home invasion

14 September 2023
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
The robbers abandoned a TV on the roadside as their vehicle was overloaded with loot stolen from the Parkgate home.
A 10-month-old baby was slapped by armed robbers when he started to cry during a home invasion in Parkgate, north of Durban, on Wednesday.  

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) director Prem Balram said five armed men targeted a home in Heathrow Avenue. 

“An off-duty policeman contacted Rusa requesting assistance after he noticed a white Suzuki drive off at high speed from a neighbouring property. The caller could also hear his neighbours calling out for assistance. The SAPS official attempted to intercept the suspects on the road, but they managed to evade arrest. 

“Reaction Officers were dispatched to assist the police officer and on arrival, met the victims. It was established that five armed males entered the residence and confronted four adults and the infant. They slapped the minor when he started to cry,” said Balram.  

The robbers stole household items and jewellery, and left in a waiting car. 

“They abandoned a 55-inch Hisense TV on the side of the road due to their vehicle being overloaded. According to a witness, the getaway vehicle was driven by a female, but this could not be confirmed. Reaction officers conducted a search for the suspects, but no arrests were made,” he added.

