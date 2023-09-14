×

People’s hero honoured at 13th Steve Biko public lecture

14 September 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Steve Biko, the visionary founder of the Black Consciousness Movement, is celebrated as a towering figure who seamlessly blended theory, practice, empathy, and an indomitable revolutionary spirit.

Despite the perilous risks posed by the apartheid regime, Biko’s unwavering commitment and sacrifice propelled the struggle forward, making it a cause that transcended all boundaries...

