A man and his wife narrowly escaped with their lives when two knife wielding men broke into their Adcockvale home during the early hours of Thursday.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, shortly before 1am, the 52-year-old woman and her 54-year-old husband were asleep when the woman was awoken by noises inside the house.
She then saw two males inside their bedroom.
“One of the males attempted to stab her. She screamed and her husband woke up.
“In the ensuing struggle with the suspect, her husband was stabbed twice in his back and he also sustained a cut in his hand. The suspects ran off taking only a cellphone.”
Naidu said the men had gained entry by forcing open a kitchen window.
“The injured victim was taken to hospital, treated and discharged.
“Police are investigating a case of house robbery,” Naidu said.
Man stabbed during Adcockvale home invasion
