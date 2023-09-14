Estate fraud accused receives suspended sentence

After attempting to steal millions from the dead, an Eastern Cape man was slapped with a cumulative eight-year prison sentence, suspended for five years, after he was convicted on charges of late estate fraud.
Kenneth Graham Wahl, 64, was on Thursday convicted on three counts of fraud and two counts of contravention of the Identification Act in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court.
Charges against his co-accused, Theron Mamelane, 43, were withdrawn after he passed away.
The court found that between April 26 2022 and May 23 2022, Wahl opened two fraudulent bank accounts at the Absa branches in Vincent Park, East London, and Walmer Park.
Wahl used fraudulent identity cards of two legitimate late estate executors, as they were recorded on the Master of High Court database, to open the two late estate bank accounts.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Allan Grey Asset Management, who had investments for one of the deceased persons, was contacted by Wahl, who requested that R4m of the deceased’s investment money be paid into one of the fraudulent Absa accounts.
“On June 2 2022, [Wahl] contacted the National Deceased Estate Department in respect of the other deceased person and requested an amount of R1.1m of the deceased person’s investment to be paid into another fraudulent account,” Mhlakuvana said.
Following the requests the Absa forensic investigation division started an internal investigation and picked up discrepancies, and it was referred to the Hawks for further probing.
“The investigation confirmed the accused as the culprit in opening fraudulent bank accounts and the failed attempts to prejudice the investment companies of more than R5m,” Mhlakuvana said.
Video footage and photographs of Wahl were circulated to various Absa branches, which led to his arrest on June 7 2022.
After numerous court appearances, Wahl was sentenced on three counts of fraud to three years’ imprisonment suspended for five years and another five years’ imprisonment, also suspended for five years.
He also received 36 months of correctional supervision in the form of community service for 16 hours per month.
HeraldLIVE
