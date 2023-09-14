Bay petrol attendant clocks up the kilometres to feed hungry children
Hardworking father of five puts his heart and soul into helping destitute youngsters
It all adds up for Gqeberha petrol attendant Anele Kalipa who, after working a gruelling 12-hour shift, jogs 12km to his home to feed 24 impoverished children.
Working with little more than tips and his salary from The Windfarm Shell Garage on the N2, the father of five and fitness fanatic feeds some of the St Albans area’s most destitute youngsters by running a feeding scheme that he supplements with vegetables he grows himself...
